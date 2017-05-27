

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Secretary Of state Hillary Clinton unleashed a veiled attack on President Donald Trump comparing him to former President Richard Nixon.



Clinton, a 1969 graduate of Wellesley College in Massachusetts, was delivering commencement address at her alma mater Friday.



Clinton, who lost to Trump in the presidential election, implicitly compared him to Nixon, who was forced to resign before the vote of the full House for impeachment over the Watergate scandal.



Clinton said she and her classmates at Wellesley College were 'furious' 48 years ago about the election 'of a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment for obstruction of justice.'



'You are graduating at a time when there is a full- fledged assault on truth and reason. Just log on to social media for 10 seconds it will hit you right in the face,' Clinton said in an apparent reference to Trump's frequent comments on Twitter, many of which turned controversial.



'When people in power invent their own facts and attack those who question them, it can mark the beginning of the end of a free society,' said Clinton as she remembered her time at Wellesley College.



