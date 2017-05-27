

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Leaders of the G7 group of rich nations Friday failed to make progress on narrowing differences on climate change, as the US president said he is still reviewing his government's position whether to scrap the United States' involvement in the Paris Agreement.



The leaders were unified on stepping up efforts to combat terrorism, but differences surfaced on trade and climate change at a confidential session on the first day of the G7 summit in Sicily, media quoted German Chancellor Angela Merkel as saying.



Leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan pressed US President Donald Trump to hold to US agreements made under the landmark Paris climate agreement.



'We made it clear that we want the US to stick to its commitments,' Merkel told reporters after the meeting. 'There were very different arguments from us all urging the president to hold to the climate accord,' which at times turned as 'very intense exchange,' she added.



But Trump said his administration is still reviewing the US position, and has not yet decided whether or not to endorse the Paris deal on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



