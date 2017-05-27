

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. singer Ariana Grande has promised to return to Manchester to play a charity concert in memory of the victims of the deadly terrorist attack targeting her program in Manchester, England, earlier this week.



22 people were killed and 64 others injured when an Islamic State suicide bomber carried out an explosion at the foyer of the Manchester Arena as the concert closed and balloons were released into the crowd Monday night.



Grande, who left the stage unhurt, returned to her home town of Boca Raton in Florida in a private plane Tuesday.



The 23-year-old teen actress-turned-singer canceled some of the remaining concerts of her European tour until the one planned for June 5.



Grande said Friday that she planned a concert as 'an expression of love for Manchester.'



The concert, the date of which is not scheduled, would raise money for the victims of the attack and their families.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX