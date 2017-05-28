

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) said it has invested nearly $30 million in its Flint wireless and wired networks during the three-year period from 2014 to 2016.



The company noted that these investments enhance reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses. They also improve critical services that support public safety and first responders.



In 2016, AT&T made nearly 30 wireless network upgrades in the Flint area, including boosting network capacity and upgrades to existing towers. The AT&T LTE network covers nearly 400 million people in North America.



