

EHNINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Bertrandt Group (BDTG.DE) Wednesday reported that its earnings after tax for the first half slid to 25 million euros from last year's 28.9 million euros.



Operating profit for the period came in at 35.6 million euros, lower than 42.2 million euros a year ago.



Total revenues for the half year was up 2.6 percent to 497.6 million from 485.0 million for the same period last year.



The solid equity base of 357.5 million euros and the equity ratio of 46.7 percent provide a good basis for its future, the company added.



