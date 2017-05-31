sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

80,75 Euro		-0,18
-0,22 %
WKN: 523280 ISIN: DE0005232805 Ticker-Symbol: BDT 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BERTRANDT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BERTRANDT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,65
80,87
12:03
80,60
80,82
12:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BERTRANDT AG
BERTRANDT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BERTRANDT AG80,75-0,22 %