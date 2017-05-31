

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Kuka (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK), a manufacturer of robotics and automation solutions, said that it continues to expects fiscal 2017 sales revenues of about 3.1 billion euros and EBIT margin of more than 5.5% before purchase price allocation for Swisslog and before growth investment.



Till Reuter, Chairman of the Board of Management of KUKA AG said that the company proposed a resolution at the Annual General Meeting Dividend of 50 cents per share for the 2016 financial year, same with the previous year.



By 2020, KUKA aims to generate sales revenues of between 4 billion euros and 4.5 billion euros and an EBIT margin of more than 7.5 percent.



