sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

106,90 Euro		-1,10
-1,02 %
WKN: 620440 ISIN: DE0006204407 Ticker-Symbol: KU2 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
KUKA AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KUKA AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,61
106,89
16:24
106,65
106,85
16:27