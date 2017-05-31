

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank AG (AAALF.PK) said that its shareholders approved the distribution of a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share for the 2016 financial year, an increase of 21.2 per cent from last year. The payout ratio is 60 per cent, and thus fully in line with the corporation's communicated dividend policy. The corresponding resolution proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board was adopted by 99.99 per cent of the shareholders.



At today's Annual General Meeting, Shareholders also adopted the other proposed resolutions with a large majority.



