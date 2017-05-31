

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TiVo Corp. (TIVO) has won a patent case against Comcast Corp. (CMCSA). A final ruling is expected September 26.



In a preliminary initial ruling, the judge in TiVo's International Trade Commission case found that Comcast had violated two TiVo patents related to set-top boxes.



'On May 26, 2017, TiVo received the final initial determination issued by the administrative law judge in the company's United States International Trade Commission case against various respondents, including Comcast Corp. The administrative law judge determined, among other things, that a violation of section 337 has occurred with respect to U.S. Patent Nos. 8,006,263 and 8,578,413,' TiVo said in a SEC filing.



TiVo in a statement said, 'We are pleased that the International Trade Commission Administrative Law Judge ruled in our favor and found that two of our asserted patents are valid and infringed, and we look forward to the Commission affirming the final results in September. This ruling reinforces the need for Comcast to take the necessary licenses to our intellectual property.'



