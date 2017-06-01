

1 June 2017



Mothercare plc



Director/PDMR shareholdings



Mothercare plc has been notified that on 31 May 2017:



Alan Parker, Chairman, purchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 50p each in the Company at a price of 120.25p per share;



Tea Colaianni, non-executive director and John Wyatt, a PCA, purchased 40,000 ordinary shares of 50p each in the Company at a price of 121p per share; and



Richard Rivers, senior independent non-executive director, sold 20,900 ordinary shares of 50p each in the Company at a price of 120p per share from the Richard Rivers Trust and purchased 20,900 ordinary shares of 50p each at price of 120.18p per share and, in addition, Mr Rivers purchased 60,000 ordinary shares of 50p each at a price of 121p per share.



Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:



Mothercare plc (the 'Company') Transaction notification



1.



Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') / other Restricted Persons



a)



Name



Alan Parker



b)



Position / status



Chairman



c)



Initial notification / amendment



Initial notification



2.



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the financial instrument



Ordinary shares of 50p each



b)



Nature of the transaction



Acquisition



c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



+-------------------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +-------------------+-----------+ | 120.25p per share | 100,000 | +-------------------+-----------+ | | | +-------------------+-----------+ | | | +-------------------+-----------+



d)



Aggregated information



* Aggregated volume * Price N/A



e)



Date of the transaction



2017-05-31



(yyyy-mm-date)



f)



Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange



1.



Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') / other Restricted Persons



a)



Name



Tea Colaianni and John Wyatt (PCA)



b)



Position / status



Non-executive director



c)



Initial notification / amendment



Initial notification



2.



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the financial instrument



Ordinary shares of 50p each



b)



Nature of the transaction



Acquisition



c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



+----------------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +----------------+-----------+ | 121p per share | 40,000 | +----------------+-----------+ | | | +----------------+-----------+ | | | +----------------+-----------+



d)



Aggregated information



* Aggregated volume * Price N/A



e)



Date of the transaction



2017-05-31



(yyyy-mm-date)



f)



Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange



1.



Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') / other Restricted Persons



a)



Name



Richard Rivers



b)



Position / status



SID



c)



Initial notification / amendment



Initial notification



2.



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the financial instrument



Ordinary shares of 50p each



b)



Nature of the transaction



Sale



c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



+----------------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +----------------+-----------+ | 120p per share | 20,900 | +----------------+-----------+ | | | +----------------+-----------+ | | | +----------------+-----------+



d)



Aggregated information



* Aggregated volume * Price N/A



e)



Date of the transaction



2017-05-31



(yyyy-mm-date)



f)



Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange



Transaction 2



1.



Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') / other Restricted Persons



a)



Name



Richard Rivers



b)



Position / status



SID



c)



Initial notification / amendment



Initial notification



2.



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the financial instrument



Ordinary shares of 50p each



b)



Nature of the transaction



Purchase



c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



+-------------------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +-------------------+-----------+ | 120.18p per share | 16,525 | +-------------------+-----------+ | | | +-------------------+-----------+ | | | +-------------------+-----------+



Purchased for Mr Rivers' ISA



d)



Aggregated information



* Aggregated volume * Price N/A



e)



Date of the transaction



2017-05-31



(yyyy-mm-date)



f)



Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange



Transaction 3



1.



Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') / other Restricted Persons



a)



Name



Richard Rivers



b)



Position / status



SID



c)



Initial notification / amendment



Initial notification



2.



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the financial instrument



Ordinary shares of 50p each



b)



Nature of the transaction



Purchase



c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



+-------------------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +-------------------+-----------+ | 120.18p per share | 4,375 | +-------------------+-----------+ | 121p per share | 60,000 | +-------------------+-----------+ | | | +-------------------+-----------+



Purchased for Mr Rivers General Account



d)



Aggregated information



* Aggregated volume * Price N/A



e)



Date of the transaction



2017-05-31



(yyyy-mm-date)



f)



Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange



