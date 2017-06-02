

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Friday release revised Q1 GDP figures, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In April's preliminary reading, GDP was called higher by 0.9 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year in Q1. It was up 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.4 percent in the three months prior.



Indonesia will provide May figures for consumer prices. In April, inflation added 0.09 percent on month and 4.17 percent on year, while core CPI gained 0.13 percent on month and 3.28 percent on year.



Indonesia will also see May results for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei; in April, the index score was 51.2.



Japan will provide May numbers for monetary base and consumer confidence. In April, the monetary base jumped 19.8 percent on year, while the consumer confidence index had a score of 43.2.



