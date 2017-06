WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot Inc. (ODP) announced that it agreed to sell its business in mainland China to Shanghai M&G COLIPU Office Supplies Co., Ltd. Office Depot had previously disclosed its intention to sell substantially all of its international businesses under a process that began in 2016.



The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close within the next several months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX