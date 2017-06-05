

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BBA Aviation plc (BBA.L) announced the departure of Simon Pryce as Chief Executive, effective 30 June, 2017. The Group also announced the appointment of Wayne Edmunds as Interim Chief Executive. Wayne Edmunds has been a Non-Executive Director of the Group since 2013 and is currently Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee.



The Group said, with the successful integration of the acquisition of Landmark Aviation now complete, it has determined that it is appropriate to bring forward Simon Pryce's intended retirement.



