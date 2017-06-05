MMM Stock: Geared Towards Higher Prices3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stock has been a wonderful investment this year. It is currently up 17.52% year-to-date, and I do not have any reason to believe why this performance cannot, and should not, continue. Aside from the month of January, 3M stock has posted back-to-back monthly gains. I have the inclination that this rapid pace towards higher prices is set to continue.My beliefs surrounding 3M shares are not based on a gut feeling, but instead on a more systematic approach to analyzing investments, known as.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...