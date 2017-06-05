

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The greenback rose back to 110.63 against yen, from its early near 3-week low of 110.31.



The greenback climbed to 1.1235 against the euro and 0.9658 against the Swiss franc, off its early low of 1.1283 and a 7-month low of 0.9620, respectively.



Reversing from an early 5-day low of 1.3462 against the loonie, the greenback bounced off to 1.3485.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 112.00 against the yen, 0.98 against the franc, 1.11 against the euro and 1.36 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX