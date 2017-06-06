NTrust Infotech, Inc.: NTrust Announces Regency Centers, Inc. Goes Live on a New Lease Administration Front-End

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2017 / In an effort to streamline lease administration activities and to provide more advanced reporting and analytics to management, Regency Centers, Inc. has partnered with NTrust Infotech, Inc. to integrate NTrust's REmaapTM platform with their core JD Edwards system. The integration is designed to allow abstraction of data for the JD Edwards system in a more streamlined fashion, and the integration assures that real-time data from JDE is available to REmaap users.

"We reviewed several platforms and companies and found the REmaapTM had the flexibility we needed and that NTrust was an excellent company to partner with," said Dale Johnston, SVP and CIO. "Our goal with this project is: Be the industry leader in managing our portfolios by having the richest and most accurate data set available to all levels of management."

"When Regency Centers began discussions with us, we found that they are not just looking for a solution that addressed their current needs, but a solution that will grow to address the needs of the Industry going forward, and wanted to work with a company who share their Industry vision. Being both a technology and services company, NTrust was eager to partner with Regency Centers both to extend the functionality of the REmaapTM platform and provide them with a way to manage workflows and data much more efficiently," said Sri Ramachandran, CEO of NTrust Infotech.

"With our production launch of REmaap, we will have one of the most intuitive and easy-to-use interfaces for our lease administrators," said Jill Sterling, Senior Manager of Lease Administration for Regency Centers. "They will have full access to lease abstraction data from our JD Edwards system, and the integrations our IT team has created allow the Lease Administration team to perform their primary functions totally outside of JDE."

About Regency Centers Corporation

Regency is the preeminent national owner, operator and developer of neighborhood and community shopping centers. The Company's portfolio of 429 retail properties encompasses more than 57 million square feet, is primarily anchored by productive grocers and is located in affluent and infill trade areas in the country's most attractive metro areas. Regency has developed 225 shopping centers since 2000, representing an investment at completion of more than $3.5 billion. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency is a qualified real estate investment trust that is self-administered and self-managed, and a member of the S&P 500 index.

About NTrust Infotech

Founded in 1997, NTrust is a technology-driven Consulting, Services, and Software company. NTrust uses an "Engineering approach" to all our services in order to provide consistency, accuracy, and scalability ... which is why the NTrust tagline is "Services Engineered to DeliverTM." NTrust provides consulting, services, and software to over 500 clients worldwide specifically in the commercial real estate space. These include top Service Providers, REITs, Developer-Owners, and Multi-National corporations.

Media Contact:

Rick Platzek, Chief Marketing Officer, rplatzek@ntrustinfotech.com, 562-207-1610

