

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp. (CSX) said that its shareholders approved the reimbursement arrangements sought in connection with the retention of Hunter Harrison as chief executive officer of the company, with at least 93 percent of the votes cast in favor.



At the annual meeting, the shareholders elected all 13 nominees to the board of directors named in the company's proxy statement, with each nominee receiving at least 96 percent of the votes cast in favor of his or her election; ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2017, with at least 98 percent of the votes cast in favor.



The shareholders approved an advisory resolution concerning compensation of CSX's named executive officers, with at least 94 percent of the votes cast in favor.



The shareholders voted in support of an advisory resolution on the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of the company's named executive officers, with at least 89 percent of the votes cast in favor of annual future advisory votes.



Directors who were elected to serve until the company's 2018 annual meeting are Donna Alvarado, Sen. John Breaux, Pamela Carter, Steven Halverson, Hunter Harrison, Paul C. Hilal, Edward J. Kelly III, John D. McPherson, David M. Moffett, Dennis Reilley, Linda Riefler, Steven Whisler and John Zillmer.



