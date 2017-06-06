

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The latest version of Apple's Safari browser will soon block autoplaying Videos and data tracking. The company at the 2017 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday unveiled various new features for its Safari browser.



While giving the opening keynote address at the conference, Craig Federighi, Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, said the company would be updating its Safari browser with new features including 'intelligent tracking prevention' to cut back on ad trackers and 'autoplay video blocking.' These new features will be available with its new operating system, High Sierra.



The 'intelligent tracking prevention' feature will stop websites from tracking one's browsing data by using machine learning. That means the searches on Amazon won't pop up while searching other sites.



'Now your browser history is your own,' Federighi said.



Apple previously allowed third-party ad blockers into its mobile Safari browser, but it had less impact than had been predicted.



Recently, Google confirmed that it would add its own in-browser filter to Chrome that would block intrusive or annoying ads.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX