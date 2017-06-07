

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S said that its U.S. subsidiary, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Endo Ventures Limited have entered into an exclusive license, supply and distribution agreement, to register, commercialize and distribute Envarsus XR in Canada.



Envarsus XR (tacrolimus extended-release tablets) is a novel, once-daily formulation of tacrolimus for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in kidney transplant patients. Envarsus XR® is currently approved in Europe and the United States.



As per the terms of the agreement, Veloxis will receive an up-front payment and Veloxis will supply Envarsus XR at a pre-specified transfer price. The initial term of the agreement is 15 years from the effective date of the agreement.



