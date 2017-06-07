

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk announced that the European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Refixia for the treatment of adolescents and adults with haemophilia B. The authorisation covers all 28 European Union member states.



Novo Nordisk expects to launch Refixia in the first European countries in the fourth quarter of 2017.



Refixia is the brand name for nonacog beta pegol; N9-GP. Refixiab is indicated for prophylaxis, on-demand treatment of bleeding and surgical procedures in adolescent (>12 years of age) and adult patients with haemophilia B (congenital factor IX deficiency).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX