

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Wednesday said it carried 11.27 million revenue passengers in the month of May, 3.6 percent higher than last year's 10.88 million.



The company flew 11.2 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs, an increase of 3.4 percent from the 10.9 billion RPMs flown in May 2016.



Available seat miles or ASMs increased 4 percent to 13.16 billion in May 2017 from last year's 12.6 billion. The load factor for the month was 85.4 percent, down 0.4 percentage points from 85.8 percent a year ago.



Based on these results and current trends, the company said it continues to expect its second quarter 2017 operating revenue per ASM to increase in the one to two percent range.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX