

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its profit came in at $206.7 million, or $1.80 per share. This was down from $265.3 million, or $2.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $1.78 billion. This was down from $1.81 billion last year.



The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $206.7 Mln. vs. $265.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -22.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.80 vs. $2.23 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.3% -Revenue (Q4): $1.78 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.85 - $8.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX