

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) announced that Craig Owen, Senior Vice President and CFO, has elected to leave the company. Southwestern Energy said it is engaging in a search to identify a permanent CFO. Owen will remain in his position and continue to support the company through late June to assist with a smooth transition.



Jennifer Stewart, the company's Senior Vice President, Tax and Treasury, will fulfill the duties of CFO on an interim basis. Ms. Stewart has been with Southwestern Energy since 2010, and previously served as Vice President, Tax.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX