

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced Friday nine presentations of data on ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) at the 40th European Cystic Fibrosis Society or ECFS Conference, being held June 7-10, 2017.



The company noted that data from a Phase 3 placebo-controlled study of ORKAMBI in children with cystic fibrosis or CF ages 6 through 11 who have two copies of the F508del mutation were presented at the meeting and published online in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.



Further, results from a study of ORKAMBI in people ages 12 and older who have two copies of the F508del mutation and advanced lung disease as well as a post-hoc analysis of long-term use of ORKAMBI in three Phase 3 studies were also presented at the meeting.



According to the company, ECFS data presentations demonstrate that treating the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis with CFTR modulators can modify the progression of the disease.



Jeffrey Chodakewitz, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Vertex, said, 'In nearly 20 years of research in collaboration with the cystic fibrosis community, we've made remarkable progress in efforts to change the way CF is treated by developing medicines that address the underlying cause of the disease, not just the symptoms. Thousands of patients around the world are benefitting from KALYDECO and ORKAMBI, which have both shown the ability to modify the progression of CF. The data presented at this meeting further demonstrate that treatment with CFTR modulators can deliver early and sustained benefits for eligible patients.'



