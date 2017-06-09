

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) said that Michael Witynski, age 54, has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of the Dollar Tree segment.



As President and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Witynski will be responsible for Merchandising and Marketing and Store Operations for more than 6,200 Dollar Tree bannered stores in the United States. Witynski has served as Chief Operating Officer since July 2015, and he previously served as Senior Vice President of Stores since joining Dollar Tree in 2010. Prior to joining Dollar Tree, he held executive leadership positions at Shaw's Supermarkets and Supervalu, Inc. Mr. Witynski will continue to report to Gary Philbin, Enterprise President.



