

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group Inc. (CBG) said that it agreed to acquire a majority interest in Caledon Capital Management Inc., a Toronto-based investment management business specializing in private infrastructure and private equity investments.



Upon closing, Caledon will be renamed CBRE Caledon Capital Management Inc. and will operate as a separate business unit under CBRE's independently operated investment management subsidiary, CBRE Global Investors.



Closing is expected to occur later this year and is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.



