WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Endo International (ENDP) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Friday. After hitting its lowest intraday level in a month, Endo is currently down by 14.4 percent.



The drop by Endo comes after the FDA asked the drug maker to voluntarily withdraw opioid painkiller Opana ER from the market.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX