

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chevrolet has confirmed that its new Bolt EV will arrive one month earlier in August and dealers across the country has started taking orders.



Earlier, Chevrolet had said that the Bolt EV would arrive at dealerships nationwide in September.



Chevrolet spokesperson, Fred Ligouri, said about 40 percent of the brand's dealership body is qualified to sell the Bolt EV.



The Bolt EV is currently on sale in 16 states: California, Oregon, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington. Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Texas are on deck next.



Meanwhile, Nissan's second generation electric car Leaf might get lost amidst the the demand for Bolt EV and Tesla Model 3 as the former will only likely be unveiled after three months. Market experts expects Nissan launch and reveal the specs of Leaf on September.



