

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen (BIIB) said that Paul Clancy, Executive Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer will leave the organization to join another biopharmaceutical company. Mr. Clancy will remain at the Company through the second quarter and assist with the transition.



The Company also announced that Greg Covino, Biogen's Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as the Company's interim Principal Financial Officer as the company conducts a search for a new CFO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX