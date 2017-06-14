

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) said that Paul Clancy will join the company on July 10, 2017 and will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer effective July 31, 2017. For the past 16 years, Clancy has been employed by Biogen where he has served as CFO for the last ten years.



Prior to Biogen, Mr. Clancy spent 13 years with PepsiCo in various executive positions. Mr. Clancy will succeed Dave Anderson, who will continue to serve as CFO until July 31, 2017. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Anderson will then become a Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer and will remain with Alexion until the end of August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX