

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE) announced it will affirm 2017 guidance of modest low single-digit revenue growth, with operating profit and diluted earnings per share growth to be up high single-digits. These growth figures are on a comparable and fx-neutral basis when compared to the 2016 comparable results. At recent rates, currency translation would reduce 2017 full-year diluted earnings per share by approximately 2.0 percent.



Coca-Cola European Partners plc will discuss its plans and outlook with investors at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris on 14 June 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX