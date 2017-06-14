

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production expanded in April from a year ago, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Industrial production climbed a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 5.5 percent year-over-year in April. The growth was mainly driven by a 3.5 percent gain in manufacturing output.



Mining and quarrying output grew 2.6 percent annually in April, while electricity production contracted by 0.4 percent.



Without adjustment, industrial production, however decreased 0.6 percent in April from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.5 percent in April.



