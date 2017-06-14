

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying| | |issuer | | |of existing shares to which voting rights | Mothercare PLC| |are | | |attached: (ii) | | +-------------------------------------------+----------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +------------------------------------------------------------+-----------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | | +------------------------------------------------------------+-----------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial | | |instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares | | |already issued to which voting rights are attached | | +------------------------------------------------------------+-----------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar | | |economic effect to qualifying financial instruments | | +------------------------------------------------------------+-----------------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +------------------------------------------------------------+-----------------+ |Other (please Underlying client account restructure | | |specify): changing the delegated investment | X | | management power of voting rights | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------+-----------------+ |3. Full name of person(s) subject to|Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (and/or | |the |acting for its affiliates) as | |notification obligation: (iii) |discretionary investment manager on | | |behalf of multiple managed portfolios | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) |N/A | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction and date | | |on |7 June 2017 | |which the threshold is crossed or | | |reached: (v) | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: |12 June 2017 | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed | | |or |10% | |reached: (vi, vii) | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+---------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |of |to the triggering |transaction | |shares |transaction | | | +----------+----------+-----------+-----------------+---------------+ |if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting | |using |of |of |of shares |rights |rights (x) | |the ISIN |Shares |Voting +-----------+------+----------+------+--------+ |CODE | |Rights |Direct |Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +------------+----------+----------+-----------+------+----------+------+--------+ | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |GB0009067447|18,285,182|18,285,182|18,285,182 | |12,772,542| |7.48% | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+----------+-----------+------+----------+------+--------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+-------------------+--------------------+-------------+ |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may be |rights | |instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | | +--------------+----------+-------------------+--------------------+-------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+----------+-------------------+--------------------+-------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+--------+----------+----------+--------------------+--------------+ |Type of |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument |rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx) | | | | |(xviii) | | | +-------------+--------+----------+----------+--------------------+-------+------+ | | | | | |Nominal|Delta | | | | | | +-------+------+ | | | | | | | | +-------------+--------+----------+----------+--------------------+-------+------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +-----------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +-----------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |12,772,542 |7.48% | +-----------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | | |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the | |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (4.45%) | | | |Aberdeen Asset Investments Limited (3.02%) | | | | | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +-----------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |10. Name of the proxy holder: | | +-----------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | | +-----------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | | |voting rights: | | +-----------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+



+-----------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | | | |13. Additional information: |In reference to section 9, the shares | | |detailed are managed by the named | | |discretionary investment management entity | | |within multiple portfolios on behalf of | | |underlying clients, based on investment | | |management agreements whereby the client has| | |delegated the exercise of the voting power | | |to the referenced investment manager. | | | | | |This disclosure has been calculated based on| | |a total voting rights figure of 170,867,830.| | | | +-----------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: | | | |Martin Reid | +-----------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number: | | | |01224 404253 | +-----------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+



