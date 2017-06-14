

G4S plc ('the Company')



PDMR transaction - Initial Notification



The Company announces that on 13 June 2017, Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen, a person discharging managerial responsibility within G4S plc transferred 88,078 ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company to a person closely associated, ('PCA'), Mrs Line Lundsberg-Nielsen as set out below.



Further details are provided below in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Markets Abuse Regulation.



1.



Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')



a)



Name



Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen



2.



Reason for Notification



a)



Position/status



Group general counsel/PDMR



b)



Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification



3.



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name



G4S plc



b)



LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12



4.



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of



instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place



where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the



financial instrument



Identification code



Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62



b)



Nature of the



transaction



Transfer of 88,078 shares by Mr Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen to Mrs Line Lundsberg- Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration.



c)



Price(s) and



volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |88,078 | +--------+---------+



d)



Aggregated



Information



Aggregated volume



Price



N/A single transaction



Nil GBP - Pound Sterling



e)



Date of the



transaction



13 June 2017



f)



Place of the



transaction



Outside a trading venue



1.



Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')



a)



Name



Line Lundsberg-Nielsen



2.



Reason for Notification



a)



Position/status



PCA of Group General Counsel



b)



Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification



3.



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name



G4S plc



b)



LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12



4.



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of



instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place



where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the



financial instrument



Identification code



Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62



b)



Nature of the



transaction



Transfer of 88,078 shares by Mr Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PDMR, to Mrs Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration.



c)



Price(s) and



volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |88,078 | +--------+---------+



d)



Aggregated



Information



Aggregated volume



Price



N/A single transaction



Nil GBP - Pound Sterling



e)



Date of the



transaction



13 June 2017



f)



Place of the



transaction



Outside a trading venue



Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:



Celine Barroche, Company Secretary



Date of Notification:



14 June 2017



