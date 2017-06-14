G4S plc ('the Company')
PDMR transaction - Initial Notification
The Company announces that on 13 June 2017, Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen, a person discharging managerial responsibility within G4S plc transferred 88,078 ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company to a person closely associated, ('PCA'), Mrs Line Lundsberg-Nielsen as set out below.
Further details are provided below in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Markets Abuse Regulation.
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Group general counsel/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Transfer of 88,078 shares by Mr Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen to Mrs Line Lundsberg- Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |88,078 | +--------+---------+
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A single transaction
Nil GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the
transaction
13 June 2017
f)
Place of the
transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Line Lundsberg-Nielsen
2.
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
PCA of Group General Counsel
b)
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
G4S plc
b)
LEI
549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
b)
Nature of the
transaction
Transfer of 88,078 shares by Mr Soren Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PDMR, to Mrs Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration.
c)
Price(s) and
volume(s)
+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |88,078 | +--------+---------+
d)
Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A single transaction
Nil GBP - Pound Sterling
e)
Date of the
transaction
13 June 2017
f)
Place of the
transaction
Outside a trading venue
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Celine Barroche, Company Secretary
Date of Notification:
14 June 2017
