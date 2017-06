OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - MiTek Industries, Inc. , a Berkshire Hathaway company (BRK-A, BRK-B), announced that it has acquired UK-based Mezzanine International, one of Europe's leading mezzanine flooring suppliers.



The acquisition of Mezzanine International follows another recent acquisition by MiTek in this same sector, Cubic Designs, Inc., a US-based leader in custom work platforms and structural mezzanine systems.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX