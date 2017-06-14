

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $57.11 million, or $0.31 per share. This was up from $31.96 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $4.49 billion. This was up from $4.31 billion last year.



Jabil Circuit Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $57.11 Mln. vs. $31.96 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 78.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $0.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 82.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q3): $4.49 Bln vs. $4.31 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 - $0.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.7 - $5.1 Bln



