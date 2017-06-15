

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) said it has entered into exclusive talks with the founding families and shareholders of GLAVA A/S to buy their shares, with the support of the company's management.



Prior to this operation, Saint-Gobain already owned 17.08% of the capital of Glava, which has manufactured products under an Isover license since 1960.



A leading player on the insulation market in Norway, Glava reported sales of over €140 million in 2016. The company has two glass wool plants, at Askim, 55km from Oslo, and at Stjørdal near Trondheim.



