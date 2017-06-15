

15 June 2017



G4S PLC



Notification of New Directorship



With effect today, Barbara Thoralfsson, a non-executive director of G4S plc, is appointed as a non-executive director and chair of the Audit Committee of Essity Aktiebolag (publ), a company newly listed on the NASDAQ OMX exchange in Stockholm with its first trading day today.



Celine Barroche Company Secretary



