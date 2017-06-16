

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced that it will require The Dow Chemical Company (DOW) and E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co. to divest multiple crop protection and two petrochemical products to proceed with their proposed merger valued at about $130 billion.



Separately, DuPont and Dow Chemical Company announced that they have reached a proposed agreement with the Antitrust Division of the United States Department of Justice that will permit the companies to proceed with their proposed merger of equals.



The Justice Department said its Antitrust Division, along with the offices of three state attorneys general, filed a civil antitrust lawsuit today in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to enjoin the proposed transaction, along with a proposed settlement that, if approved by the court, would resolve the department's competitive concerns. The participating state attorneys general offices represent Iowa, Mississippi, and Montana.



Under the terms of the proposed settlement, DuPont must divest its market-leading Finesse herbicide and Rynaxypyr insecticide products to a buyer to be approved by the United States. The department said that the divestiture of these products, which have total combined annual U.S. sales of over $100 million, would preserve competition in U.S. markets for broadleaf herbicides for winter wheat and insecticides for chewing pests.



The proposed settlement further requires Dow to divest its U.S. acid copolymers and ionomers business to a buyer approved by the United States to remedy the merger's harm in the U.S. markets for acid copolymers and ionomers.



Dow Chemical said, in connection with the proposed agreement and consistent with commitments already made to obtain the European Commission's regulatory approval, DuPont will divest certain parts of its crop protection portfolio and Dow will divest its global Ethylene Acrylic Acid copolymers and ionomers business.



The proposed agreement with the DOJ, which remains subject to court approval, does not require the companies to make any additional divestitures. With this agreement, no further approvals are required in the U.S. for the merger to close.



The companies reiterated that the merger transaction is expected to generate cost synergies of approximately $3 billion and growth synergies of approximately $1 billion.



To date, Dow and DuPont have obtained clearance in many jurisdictions, including approvals in the U.S., Europe, Brazil and China. The companies are working constructively with regulators in the remaining jurisdictions to obtain clearance for the merger and are making progress in fulfilling the requirements of the conditional approvals that have already been received.



The companies reaffirmed their expectation to close the merger in August 2017, with the intended spin-offs to occur within 18 months of closing.



