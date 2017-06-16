

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) said it expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of about $500 million pre-tax in the second quarter of 2017, as a result of its $4.5 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's (YHOO) core business.



Verizon said it expects to realize over $1 billion in cumulative operating expense synergies from the transaction through 2020.



On June 13, 2017, Verizon Communications closed its acquisition of Yahoo! Inc.'s operating business.



