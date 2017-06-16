

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced the completion of the acquisition of Actelion Ltd for a total purchase price of about $30 billion in cash. The acquisition was completed through an all-cash public tender offer by Johnson & Johnson's Swiss subsidiary, Janssen Holding GmbH, to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd for $280 per share, payable in U.S. dollars. Actelion will now become part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.



In connection with the completion of the public tender offer, Actelion has spun off its drug discovery operations and early-stage clinical development assets into a newly created Swiss biopharmaceutical company, Idorsia Ltd. Shares of Idorsia were distributed to Actelion's shareholders as a stock dividend and will begin trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange today.



As previously indicated, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson will initially hold 9.9 percent of the shares of Idorsia and, subject to certain limitations, will have the right to an additional 22.1 percent of Idorsia's outstanding equity through a convertible note. A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson also has an option on ACT-132577, a compound in development for resistant hypertension for which the phase 2 clinical results were recently announced.



Johnson & Johnson expects the transaction to add approximately $1.3 billion in sales for 2017 and be accretive to 2017 adjusted earnings per share by approximately $0.07. This impact was already included in the company's full-year sales and adjusted earnings per share guidance provided in April.



Johnson & Johnson expects the transaction to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share by $0.35 to $0.40.



