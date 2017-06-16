

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Incyte Corp. (INCY) Friday announced that data from eight Olumiant clinical trials using baricitinib in moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis yielded similar results with placebo-treated patients.



At presentations at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology the pharma giant said the new data from the long-term extension of Phase 3 trials showed that two years of baricitinib treatment significantly lowered the rate of joint damage progression and maintained an overall low disease activity throughout the treatment period in these patients.



A pooled analysis of data from eight completed baricitinib clinical trials of four Phase 3, three Phase 2, one Phase 1 and one LTE study showed that there were similar incidence rates of severe infection events between the baricitinib and placebo groups.



The study also identified that concomitant corticosteroids use, prior biologics use, non-normal BMI, Asian region of enrollment, and advancing age are the key risk factors for serious infections.



Two presentations from a LTE study of baricitinib showed the continued efficacy and long-term benefit with two years of treatment. The company noted that the data suggest the potential of baricitinib as an option to control the progression of joint damage and overall disease activity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX