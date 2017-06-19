

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - International aerospace engineering group MB Aerospace said that it has signed a new 10-year contract with United Technologies Corp. (UTX) with a potential value of up to $1 billion over the life of the contract. The new contract will see MB Aerospace supply complex performance critical aero-engine components and assemblies for content across the full range of Pratt & Whitney (PW) engine programs.



The group described the new contract as a 'milestone opportunity' and estimates an additional 160 engineering specialists have been and will be recruited within the next 3-5 years to service the new contract and meet wider industry demand.



