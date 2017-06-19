

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kaman Aerosystems, a division of the aerospace segment of Kaman Corp. (KAMN), announced Monday that it has entered into a Long Term Agreement or LTA with Rolls-Royce to manufacture components for the production phase of the Trent 7000 engine program.



At the 52nd International Paris Air Show, the company announced that the components will be manufactured at Kaman's facilities in Bennington, Vermont; Bloomfield, Connecticut; Wichita, Kansas; and Darwen, UK.



Jim Larwood, President of Kaman Aerosystems, said, 'We are honored to have been selected by Rolls-Royce for this important program, a step change in power plant efficiency for the A330 platform. This significant award is recognition of our collaborative commitment to Rolls-Royce programs and the 'One Kaman' concept-to-completion capability that Kaman Aerosystems can provide on technically challenging projects.'



