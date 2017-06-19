

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output recovered in April after declining in March, data from Eurostat showed Monday.



Construction output rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in March.



Within in total construction, building output advanced 0.7 percent, while civil engineering output declined 1.5 percent.



Year-on-year, construction output growth eased to 3.2 percent from 3.8 percent in March. This was the weakest growth in the current sequence of three months growth.



In the EU28, construction output remained flat on month following a 0.5 percent drop in March.



Among member states, the highest increase in production was registered in Sweden, followed by France and the Czech Republic. Meanwhile, the largest decreases were seen in Romania, Italy and Hungary.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX