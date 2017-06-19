

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen (ABC) announced the company's customer-facing offerings will now be aligned under two groups: Pharmaceutical Distribution and Strategic Global Sourcing; and Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health. For financial reporting purposes, AmerisourceBergen operations will continue to be comprised of the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services reportable segment and Other.



Pharmaceutical Distribution and Strategic Global Sourcing will be led by Group President Robert Mauch, and includes the company's services to retail chain and independent pharmacies, health systems, physician practices and alternate care sites as well as AmerisourceBergen's sourcing, repackaging and specialty pharmacy capabilities. Peyton Howell will assume a new role as President, Health Systems, Physician Practices and Strategic Health Solutions. Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health will be led by Group President James Cleary, Jr., and includes the company's solutions for product commercialization and patient access, as well as international development and animal health.



AmerisourceBergen has also formed a new management committee. This senior executive group includes: Steven Collis, CEO: John Chou, Chief Legal and Business Officer; Gina Clark, Chief Communications and Administration Officer; James Cleary, Jr., Group President, Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health; Tim Guttman, Chief Financial Officer; and Robert Mauch, Group President, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Strategic Global Sourcing. The company also said James Frary, previously Executive Vice President and President, AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group, has decided to pursue new opportunities outside of the company. Frary will be available to support the organization over the next few months as he transitions from his role.



