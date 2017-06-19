

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) said that it discontinued the phase 3 CASCADE clinical trial of vadastuximab talirine or SGN-CD33A in frontline older acute myeloid leukemia or AML patients.



The company took the action following consultation with the Independent Data Monitoring Committee or IDMC and after reviewing unblinded data on June 16, 2017.



The data indicated a higher rate of deaths, including fatal infections in the vadastuximab talirine-containing arm versus the control arm of the trial. Based on available data, the safety concerns in this trial do not appear related to hepatotoxicity. Seattle Genetics is suspending patient enrollment and treatment in all of its vadastuximab talirine clinical trials including the ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial in frontline high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).



Seattle Genetics noted that it will closely review the data and consult with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to determine future plans for the vadastuximab talirine development program.



The phase 3 CASCADE clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating vadastuximab talirine in combination with the hypomethylating agents (HMAs) azacitidine or decitabine compared to an HMA alone in older patients with newly diagnosed AML. Vadastuximab talirine is a novel investigational ADC targeted to CD33 utilizing Seattle Genetics' proprietary ADC technology. CD33 is expressed on most AML and MDS blast cells.



