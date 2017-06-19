

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and the Lion Air Group announced a commitment for 50 737 MAX 10 airplanes at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The announcement, valued at approximately $6.24 billion at list prices, will be posted to the Boeing Orders & Deliveries website once finalized.



'The 737 MAX family of airplanes is the perfect combination of single-aisle aircraft for the Lion Air Group, with their new level fuel-efficiency as well as range and capacity capabilities,' said Lion Air Group President Edward Sirait



