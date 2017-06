WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Seattle Genetics (SGEN) have climbed well off their worst levels but continue to see notable weakness in late-day trading on Monday. After hitting a four-month intraday low, Seattle Genetics is currently down by 3.7 percent.



The initial drop by Seattle Genetics came after the biotechnology company said it is halting a late-stage trial of trial of vadastuximab talirine in frontline older acute myeloid leukemia patients.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX