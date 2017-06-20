

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday release the minutes from its June 6 meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the RBA decided to retain its interest rate at a record low 1.50 percent for the ninth consecutive meeting.



Australia also will see Q1 figures for house prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.2 percent on quarter and 8.9 percent on year. That follows the 4.1 percent quarterly increase and the 7.7 percent yearly gain in the previous three months.



New Zealand will provide June data for the consumer confidence index from ANZ; in May, the index climbed 1.8 percent to a score of 123.9.



Japan will release May figures for nationwide and Tokyo area department store sales; in April, sales were up 0.7 percent on year and down 0.8 percent on year, respectively.



Hong Kong will provide May numbers for consumer prices and unemployment. In April, the inflation rate was 2.0 percent, while the jobless rate came in at 3.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX