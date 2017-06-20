LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L, GSK) said it has reached an agreement with AstraZeneca that Luke Miels will commence his appointment as President, Global Pharmaceuticals, GSK on 4 September 2017.
